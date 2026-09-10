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Home / Editorials / Kasauli’s warning : When tourism overwhelms the hills

Kasauli’s warning : When tourism overwhelms the hills

The Tribune Editorial : Himachal’s stated goal of promoting ‘high-value, low-impact’ tourism will remain meaningless unless carrying capacity determines the scale of development.

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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KASAULI is not running out of tourists; it is running out of capacity to absorb them. That distinction should force Himachal Pradesh to rethink its model of tourism development. The hill town’s narrow roads, stressed water supply, inadequate sewage and waste-management systems and increasingly fragile slopes are buckling under the pressure of hotels, resorts and homestays. Yet construction continues even when occupancy remains modest. The irony is difficult to ignore. Kasauli’s problems are neither new nor unforeseen. The National Green Tribunal had flagged its carrying capacity, water availability, traffic, biodiversity and infrastructure years ago and imposed restrictions on construction and building heights. If the same problems persist today, the failure is not one of information but of governance and enforcement.

The mountains cannot be treated as limitless real estate. Every additional building can mean another cut into a vulnerable slope, another demand on a scarce water source and another burden on already inadequate infrastructure. Himachal’s stated goal of promoting “high-value, low-impact” tourism will remain meaningless unless carrying capacity determines the scale of development. No new tourism project should be approved without establishing that adequate water, sewage treatment, waste disposal, parking and road infrastructure exist. Existing establishments, too, must meet environmental and safety norms. Unchecked expansion will only attract more traffic and accelerate the degradation of the landscape that draws visitors in the first place.

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Kasauli should be a wake-up call for the entire state. Tourist numbers cannot be the sole measure of success. A destination that destroys its ecology to accommodate tourists ultimately destroys its own tourism economy. The choice before Himachal is stark: pursue limitless construction for immediate gains or protect the hills for the future. Kasauli has reached the limit. The government must recognise it before the hills do.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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