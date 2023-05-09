Kerala boat tragedy

MULTIPLE security and safety lapses are being cited for the sinking of a double-decker boat near a beach in Kerala’s Malappuram district. The mishap, which has caused the death of at least 22 persons, is a grim reminder of how due diligence in following rules and regulations is a rarity while undertaking risk-prone tourism activities. The boat was overcrowded and reportedly did not have a safety certificate, which is mandatory. Most passengers were without life jackets. The boat was in the waters late in the evening despite a ban on boat rides after sunset. Not enforcing safety guidelines or refusing to comply is a national trait. A casual and careless approach is the norm for all stakeholders, even the tourists. When tragedy strikes, the immediate response is to order a probe, announce compensation and try to fix responsibility. The accountability should not be that of one individual, the boat owner, alone. The capsizing reflects a systemic failure at all levels. The Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat last year comes to mind, the horrific images still fresh in memory. The Supreme Court had described the incident, which claimed 141 lives, as an ‘enormous tragedy’.

Safety and comfort are the basic factors in the selection of a tourist destination. A disaster can have a long-term negative impact on a destination both in terms of its image and visitor footfall. Conversely, it should trigger transformative changes in the way tour operations are conducted. Mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery guidelines are not meant to be simply painted on a board that no tourist cares to look at. A set of soft and hard measures requires mandatory compliance in sightseeing areas. Penalise heavily the erring organisers as well as tourists, suspend licences and take the regulatory teams to task for lax supervision. It cannot be that difficult.

Tourism is a serious economic activity, generating mass-scale employment. Adherence to a code of conduct is a prerequisite to mitigate risks. A repeat of entirely preventable calamitous events only shows that we refuse to learn and make amends. It’s shameful.