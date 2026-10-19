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Home / Editorials / Kolkata stampede : Another tragedy linked to crowd chaos

Kolkata stampede : Another tragedy linked to crowd chaos

The Tribune Editorial: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s proposal to abolish separate VIP gates deserves serious consideration

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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THE death of 19 people in a stampede at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal is yet another reminder that public safety must never be sacrificed at the altar of celebration. Preliminary police findings point to inadequate crowd management, narrow entry and exit points, insufficient security personnel and confusing announcements as possible contributors to the tragedy. Sudden showers forced some visitors to seek shelter inside an already crowded pandal, while others attempted to enter. An announcement suggesting that the structure might collapse allegedly triggered further panic. These circumstances expose a fundamental failure of planning: an event expected to attract large crowds lacked adequate arrangements to manage an entirely foreseeable emergency.

The growing competition among Durga Puja organisers to set up spectacular pandals and attract visitors must not overshadow the responsibility to protect human lives. VIP entrances, which offer privileged access to a few individuals, also raise serious questions about fair treatment and the efficient use of limited space as well as security resources. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s proposal to abolish separate VIP gates deserves serious consideration.

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The year 2025 witnessed a series of stampedes, with the 120-odd fatalities including devotees, train passengers, cricket fans and supporters of a political party. The current year had been relatively quiet so far in this regard, but the Kolkata incident has shown that there is no room for complacency. Every major venue must have a documented crowd management plan, clearly marked entry and exit routes, adequate lighting, trained personnel, efficient communication systems and enforceable visitor limits. Temporary structures and approach roads should also remain accessible to emergency services. Assurances issued after disaster strikes are not enough to ensure safety in future.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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