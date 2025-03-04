Kullu’s eco-warriors

Kullu, the ‘Valley of Gods’, is witnessing a grassroots-led shift toward sustainable tourism. With Himachal Pradesh reeling from recurrent landslides, cloudbursts and glacial lake bursts, the unchecked expansion of tourism infrastructure has worsened environmental degradation and increased disaster vulnerability. In response, gram panchayats in the Banjar valley have taken a bold step, enforcing construction norms under the Panchayati Raj Act to regulate tourism development. This initiative is crucial to curbing the unchecked concretisation along the Tirthan river and in the Jibhi valley, which has polluted water bodies, disturbed biodiversity and disrupted traditional settlements.

Local governance is proving to be a vital force in protecting fragile ecosystems, but these efforts need institutional support and sustained policy commitment. The Himachal Pradesh government’s collaboration with the UNDP on a climate change development report is a welcome move, but reports alone are not enough. Meaningful change requires concrete policy measures — stricter zoning laws, improved waste management and early warning systems for glacial lake bursts. Additionally, local infrastructure needs cannot be ignored. The lack of road connectivity to Raghupur and Saryolsar Lake limits sustainable tourism efforts, making eco-friendly alternatives, such as the proposed aerial ropeway in Kullu, a necessity.

Despite adverse weather, Himachal recorded 1.6 crore tourist arrivals in 2023, marking a 6 per cent increase from the previous year. While tourism is an economic lifeline, unregulated expansion in ecologically sensitive areas like Kullu threatens long-term sustainability. The proactive stance of Banjar’s panchayats offers a replicable model for other regions. When local governance takes ownership of environmental protection, sustainable tourism becomes a reality. For Kullu’s breathtaking landscapes to endure, grassroots-led conservation efforts must be scaled up and institutionalised. The panchayats have shown the way. Now, the state must follow suit with decisive action.