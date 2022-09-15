Ladakh disengagement

THE completion of disengagement by Indian and Chinese troops from Patrolling Point 15 (PP-15) in the Gogra-Hot Springs area of eastern Ladakh in a ‘phased and coordinated’ manner and a joint verification of the process by both armies have raised hopes of an end to the prolonged standoff in the region. The withdrawal of soldiers and dismantling of temporary infrastructure have taken place less than two months after the two sides took part in the 16th round of high-level military talks. The naysayers had said that the discussions on friction points were heading nowhere, but recent developments have proved them wrong. India’s insistence on a sustained dialogue to thrash out issues and settle differences has borne fruit.

The India-China standoff has been continuing since May 2020; its impact on bilateral ties cannot be overestimated. The situation reached a flashpoint in June that year when rival troops were involved in a bloody clash in the Galwan valley. Since then, an uneasy calm has prevailed in Ladakh, with India trying to keep pace with China in terms of troop build-up, round-the-clock surveillance and raising of infrastructure. Even as the PP-15 breakthrough is welcome, the Indian defence forces cannot rule out the possibility of another misadventure by the People’s Liberation Army. Indian troops have to remain on their toes to ensure that peace and tranquillity are maintained on a long-term basis along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Now that PP-15 has been successfully dealt with, the next logical step should be to resolve the stalemate in Demchok and Depsang regions. Doing the needful will prepare the ground for talks on the long-festering boundary dispute. It is imperative to clearly delineate and demarcate the nearly 3,500-km LAC by mutual consent and establish it as permanent international border so as to preclude future imbroglios. New Delhi has been asserting that normalcy in bilateral relations is not possible unless sincere efforts are made to ensure a friction-free border. How President Xi Jinping makes his moves once China’s ruling party gives him an unprecedented third term next month will be critical for shaping the course of Delhi-Beijing ties.