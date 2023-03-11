 Land for tillers : The Tribune India

Land for tillers

Punjab must scrupulously enforce new land reform law

Land for tillers

UNDER a new land reform law, around 11,200 landless tillers in Punjab who have been cultivating crops for generations will now get ownership rights of the respective pieces of land that they have been tilling — totalling over 4,000 acres — after paying due compensation to the owners. The transfer of land title in their names promises to empower these poor peasants who have remained socially and economically backward even though they have been toiling to ensure food on everybody’s plates. Besides according them dignity, land proprietorship frees them from the money-lending sharks and arhtiyas as it gives them access to banks for loans and relief in case of any natural disaster. They will now also be eligible to get direct payment from the Punjab Government against foodgrain procurement.

All this has been made possible by the passage, though belated, of the Punjab Bhondedar, Butemar, Dohlidar, Insar Miadi, Mukarraridar, Mundhimar, Panahi Qadeem, Saunjidar or Taraddadkar (Vesting of Proprietary Rights) Bill, which has now received approval from President Murmu. It is a socialist way forward for the underprivileged cultivators, as envisaged by the framers of our Constitution who were keen to end the oppressive zamindari system. Despite the Land Ceiling Act trying to reduce landlords’ powers, absentee farmers have continued to wield control over their lands in Punjab. In the absence of written tenancy or sharecropping agreements, the tenants have been denied their due rights. Unsurprisingly, there has been little improvement in the lot of the actual farmers. The debt traps that small and marginal tillers in the state routinely fall into and the suicides by them over the past few decades painfully underscore their plight. The new law offers a glimmer of hope for this hapless class.

Notably, J&K has fared well on this score with its historic Big Landed Estates Abolition Act, 1950, that enabled radical land redistribution, which, in turn, led to equitable rural prosperity in the 1950s. West Bengal and Kerala, too, have enforced agrarian laws to end feudalism and empower land tenants since the 1970s. Punjab must also ensure it now.

