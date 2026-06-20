DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / Lawyers’ database

Lawyers’ database

Fraudulent practitioners must be weeded out

article_Author
.
Updated At : 03:52 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A proposal to establish a National Digital Registry for the Legal Profession (NDRLP) is a significant step towards weeding out lawyers with bogus degrees. The Supreme Court has called it “an innovative idea which can be done”. Prompted by alarming claims that 35-40% of the advocates in India may possess fake or unverifiable law degrees, the suggestion reflects the urgent need for transparency and accountability within the legal profession. The proposed registry seeks to create a unified digital database containing verified qualifications, enrolment status, disciplinary records and a unique identification number for every advocate. In a country with nearly 18 lakh enrolled lawyers and fragmented records across 23 state Bar Councils, the absence of a central verification mechanism has allowed fraudulent practitioners to thrive unchecked.

Advertisement

Linking advocates’ records with universities, the University Grants Commission and Bar Councils through a QR-verifiable platform could help litigants instantly confirm whether a lawyer is genuinely qualified. Such a system can protect citizens from legal fraud. However, technology alone cannot solve the problem. The usefulness of the registry will depend on close coordination among universities, the Bar Council of India and the government.

Advertisement

Regular audits, strict verification procedures and disciplinary action must accompany the initiative. The legal profession forms the backbone of constitutional democracy. The influx of fake advocates weakens public confidence in the justice delivery system. The NDRLP, if endorsed by all the key stakeholders, can offer an opportunity not merely to maintain accurate records but also to strengthen integrity, professionalism and faith in India’s legal ecosystem.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts