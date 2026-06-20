Lawyers’ database

A proposal to establish a National Digital Registry for the Legal Profession (NDRLP) is a significant step towards weeding out lawyers with bogus degrees. The Supreme Court has called it “an innovative idea which can be done”. Prompted by alarming claims that 35-40% of the advocates in India may possess fake or unverifiable law degrees, the suggestion reflects the urgent need for transparency and accountability within the legal profession. The proposed registry seeks to create a unified digital database containing verified qualifications, enrolment status, disciplinary records and a unique identification number for every advocate. In a country with nearly 18 lakh enrolled lawyers and fragmented records across 23 state Bar Councils, the absence of a central verification mechanism has allowed fraudulent practitioners to thrive unchecked.

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Linking advocates’ records with universities, the University Grants Commission and Bar Councils through a QR-verifiable platform could help litigants instantly confirm whether a lawyer is genuinely qualified. Such a system can protect citizens from legal fraud. However, technology alone cannot solve the problem. The usefulness of the registry will depend on close coordination among universities, the Bar Council of India and the government.

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Regular audits, strict verification procedures and disciplinary action must accompany the initiative. The legal profession forms the backbone of constitutional democracy. The influx of fake advocates weakens public confidence in the justice delivery system. The NDRLP, if endorsed by all the key stakeholders, can offer an opportunity not merely to maintain accurate records but also to strengthen integrity, professionalism and faith in India’s legal ecosystem.