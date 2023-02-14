Let J&K vote

THE prospects of restoration of the stalled political process in Jammu and Kashmir are a step closer to realisation, with the Supreme Court dismissing a petition challenging the delimitation of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the newly created union territory. Further delay in the conduct of Assembly elections would be hard to justify, notwithstanding the top court’s assertion that the verdict will not have a bearing on the pleas against the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The redrawing of boundaries of the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats by the Delimitation Commission on the basis of the 2011 Census had been questioned for relying on old population figures of the erstwhile state. To the objection that the delimitation process had been frozen till 2026, the Centre responded that the exercise could not wait till then as the idea was to give ‘immediate democracy’ to the region. It would be going back on its word by not announcing early elections.

In its final report submitted in May last year, the Delimitation Commission had redrafted the electoral map. It recommended six additional constituencies for Jammu and one for Kashmir, taking the total number to 90 from 83, not including the 24 seats for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Elections have been due since the PDP-BJP alliance fell apart in June 2018, leading to Governor’s rule. Political activity has picked up pace in the UT in recent weeks, but few would hazard a guess on an election date. Earlier predictions have come a cropper.

The Centre has time and again spoken of normalcy and peace gaining ground. The conduct of free and fair elections within the stipulated time period is the real test of a mature democracy. Electing their representatives is the people’s right, not a favour granted to them. The Centre must take a leap of faith and let Jammu and Kashmir vote. Denying the chance amounts to playing with sentiments.