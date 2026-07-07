Let Satluj flow : Takedown strikes at the core of free speech

THE abrupt takedown of Satluj by an OTT platform, barely two days after its release, is a new low for freedom of expression in India. If a film that endured years of censorship problems can be removed overnight without a convincing explanation, it’s a clear violation of the public’s right to confront uncomfortable truths. The obvious question arises: who finally decides which chapters of the nation’s history are to be remembered, and which are to be consigned to oblivion? Based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, Satluj revisits one of Punjab’s most painful eras, when extrajudicial killings, fake encounters and illegal cremations shook the state during the militancy years. Khalra, the man who knew too much, was abducted and murdered. A film about those tragic events deserves to be watched and discussed freely — not blocked. Ironically, the film has reached millions of viewers through unauthorised channels after it was pulled down.

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If there were concerns that the Diljit Dosanjh starrer could be misused by anti-India or pro-Khalistan forces in the run-up to the 2027 Punjab elections, why was the film given the go-ahead in the first place? The actor’s remark that the “ban” was bound to happen is perhaps the most damning indictment of all. It depicts an environment where artistes increasingly expect suppression. Yet attempts to bury inconvenient stories often achieve the opposite. In the digital age, censorship only serves to amplify curiosity.

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A confident democracy does not fear anti-establishment narratives. It trusts citizens to engage with history, however painful. If India is serious about defending free speech, Satluj should be made available again on a legal platform. Khalra’s cautionary tale is a grim reminder of State excesses. There should be no reluctance to learn hard lessons from it.