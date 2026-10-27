Lula’s fourth term : Brazilian President faces myriad challenges

BRAZILIAN President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has secured a historic fourth term, but the challenges awaiting the 81-year-old leader threaten to overshadow his remarkable electoral triumph. Lula overcame a first-round loss to edge out Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, in the runoff. Leftist Lula’s victory offers a counterweight to Latin America’s recent rightward political shift and undermines US President Donald Trump’s aspirations to expand Washington’s influence in the region. His commitment to Brazilian sovereignty and stronger ties with diverse partners, including India, could preserve his country’s role as an influential voice in international affairs. However, autonomy in foreign policy alone cannot guarantee domestic stability.

At home, Lula confronts a formidable obstacle: a deeply conservative Congress that may obstruct his legislative agenda. His promises to protect welfare programmes, raise minimum wages and improve living standards will collide with mounting fiscal pressures. Public debt exceeding 82% of the Gross Domestic Product, high interest rates and projected growth of just 2.3% next year leave little room for ambitious spending.

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Amid his defeated opponent’s allegations of electoral fraud, Lula must defend the integrity of Brazil’s democracy without allowing political confrontation to paralyse governance. The President’s immediate priority should be to build pragmatic coalitions, restore fiscal credibility and deliver tangible improvements in employment and public security. Brazil’s future will depend on whether Lula can meaningfully build on his narrow poll win. If he fails, his final term could become a prolonged struggle against political isolation and economic stagnation. If he succeeds, he may leave a legacy defined not only by resilience but also by democratic stability and inclusive growth.