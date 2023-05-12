Maharashtra row

THE Supreme Court’s judgment on petitions related to the 2022 political crisis in Maharashtra has dashed Uddhav Thackeray’s hopes of making a Mantralaya comeback, even though he has claimed a moral victory. The Shiv Sena-BJP government led by CM Eknath Shinde has heaved a sigh of relief. A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said the court could not order the restoration of status quo ante as Uddhav had quit as Chief Minister without facing a floor test. At the same time, the court stated that the then Governor (Bhagat Singh Koshyari) had erred in concluding that Uddhav’s government had lost its majority in the House.

Uddhav’s resignation had led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which had the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP as alliance partners, even as the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the 2019 Assembly elections. The court noted that had Uddhav refrained from quitting, it could have reinstated him now. The bottom line is that his resignation cannot be undone.

The verdict has brought the then Governor’s role under sharp scrutiny. The court observed that the Governor was not justified in calling upon the CM to prove the ruling alliance’s majority in the Assembly. In March this year, while hearing the petitions in question, the apex court had stated that it was a very dangerous trend for democracy when Governors became willing allies and ended up toppling an elected government. There are two key takeaways from the messy saga: one, Governors should avoid overreach that undermines the dignity and credibility of their constitutional office; two, mere difference of opinion among MLAs within a party cannot be a sufficient ground for the Governor to call for a floor test. Had the situation been handled impartially and apolitically by the then incumbent, the shoe would have been on the other foot today. With the court affirming the validity of the Shinde government, the Sena-BJP coalition has got a major fillip a year and a half before the Assembly elections.