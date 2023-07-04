Maharashtra twist

FOR once, Sharad Pawar — who has a legendary knack for making and breaking alliances — finds himself on the receiving end of a revolt. Taking a leaf from the 82-year-old Maratha strongman’s playbook, his nephew Ajit Pawar engineered a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to become the Deputy Chief Minister in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. Ajit’s opportunism has rattled not only the Pawar-headed NCP but also the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, the NCP and the Congress.

Pawar, who had quit the Congress after the party leadership dashed his prime ministerial hopes in the 1990s, faces the onerous task of pulling the NCP out of this crisis. Putting on a brave face, he has stated that ‘some of our people fell prey to the BJP’s tactics to break other parties.’ He has stressed the need to fight forces that are creating a communal divide. Reasserting his authority, Pawar has sacked NCP working president Praful Patel and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare.

The developments in Maharashtra have serious implications for the national Opposition, which is trying to regroup in view of the 2024 General Election. Pawar’s efforts to forge a viable anti-BJP front along with the Congress, AAP, Trinamool Congress and other parties will be undermined if he fails to prevent his own party from falling apart. The BJP has emerged stronger in Maharashtra, which sends 48 MPs (the second highest after Uttar Pradesh) to the Lok Sabha and will also witness Assembly elections next year. Even as a legal battle over the NCP split seems inevitable, the Opposition parties need to introspect about how the BJP repeatedly manages to exploit their weaknesses. The focus must be on the bigger battle — the parliamentary election. Much will depend on how the wily Pawar tackles the current challenge in the twilight of his rollercoaster political career.