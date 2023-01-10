Mandatory rural stint

The bond policy for graduates of government medical colleges remains a contentious issue. The grand notions of morality, ethics and social responsibility have had limited motivational appeal for performing mandatory rural service. The logic of payback for the highly-subsidised education funded by taxpayer’s money has failed to move a majority of the beneficiaries. The young doctors get paid for their time-bound services, but that, too, hasn’t helped change mindsets. Recent protests by students in Haryana over a new government policy highlight the opposition. Data from Maharashtra’s biggest government medical college necessitates a debate. Between 2015 and 2021, nearly two-thirds of the MBBS graduates opted out of compulsory one-year rural posting, choosing to pay Rs 27 crore in penalties instead. The penalty option has now been cancelled, but what sort of action is taken against the defaulters is unclear.

Questions are bound to be raised over the resistance to work in rural areas, as well as the merits and effectiveness of the bond policy. Why not do away with it altogether, and reduce the medical education subsidy? Or bring the fee on a par with that of private colleges for those not willing to sign the bond? Why should the states not focus on pumping in money to fill rural healthcare vacancies, make jobs more attractive and ensure an infrastructure boost? Several doctors’ associations have flagged flaws in the bond policies. The primary argument is that these were formulated when doctors were in deficit and jobs were aplenty. The reverse, they claim, is the norm now. The entire premise of a rural posting, it is countered, is of a healthcare centre crying for attention. Is that not a reflection on the state’s priorities rather than on a promising MBBS graduate?

The National Medical Commission has called for a review of the policy. Since postgraduation specialisation is considered vital for career prospects, some states have reserved seats for in-service rural doctors. The incentives can include a guarantee of continuous employment and much better facilities. There is a demand for uniformity across states. Forced enforcement rarely helps. A relook at the guidelines would help.