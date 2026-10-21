Manipur burning : Cycle of violence demands urgent action

HOW much worse will it get for Manipur before things start getting better? A state battered by ethnic conflict for more than three years has been rocked by fresh violence. An ambush targeting a group of Meitei men left three dead. The attack, followed by protests and a 48-hour strike across five valley districts, reflects deepening public anger and growing insecurity. The killings come amid an all-round deterioration in law and order. Clashes in Thoubal district claimed another life, while an improvised explosive device injured three CRPF personnel in Imphal West. Reports of houses being torched and civilians fleeing their homes in Kamjong district further underline the scale of the crisis. The ethnic strife that began in May 2023 has claimed at least 300 lives and displaced thousands.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has directed officials to strengthen security in vulnerable areas. Joint operations involving state police and Central security forces are underway. However, security deployment alone cannot bring lasting peace. Its effectiveness must be judged by whether civilians are protected and perpetrators brought to justice.

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The opposition Congress has demanded the CM’s resignation, alleging failure to restore normalcy. While political accountability is essential, partisan exchanges must not overshadow the immediate need to prevent further bloodshed. Authorities must conduct impartial investigations, act on credible intelligence, curb the circulation of inflammatory rumours and ensure that relief reaches displaced families. It is also important to foster sustained dialogue among Meitei, Kuki, Naga and other communities affected by violence. Collective blame and retaliatory attacks will only deepen mistrust and prolong suffering. With the Assembly elections just a few months away, restoring peace must take precedence over political posturing. The Central and state governments must demonstrate that protecting every citizen is their foremost responsibility. Manipuri people deserve to live without fear.