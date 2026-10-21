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Home / Editorials / Manipur burning : Cycle of violence demands urgent action

Manipur burning : Cycle of violence demands urgent action

The Tribune Editorial: The Central and state governments must demonstrate that protecting every citizen is their foremost responsibility.

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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HOW much worse will it get for Manipur before things start getting better? A state battered by ethnic conflict for more than three years has been rocked by fresh violence. An ambush targeting a group of Meitei men left three dead. The attack, followed by protests and a 48-hour strike across five valley districts, reflects deepening public anger and growing insecurity. The killings come amid an all-round deterioration in law and order. Clashes in Thoubal district claimed another life, while an improvised explosive device injured three CRPF personnel in Imphal West. Reports of houses being torched and civilians fleeing their homes in Kamjong district further underline the scale of the crisis. The ethnic strife that began in May 2023 has claimed at least 300 lives and displaced thousands.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has directed officials to strengthen security in vulnerable areas. Joint operations involving state police and Central security forces are underway. However, security deployment alone cannot bring lasting peace. Its effectiveness must be judged by whether civilians are protected and perpetrators brought to justice.

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The opposition Congress has demanded the CM’s resignation, alleging failure to restore normalcy. While political accountability is essential, partisan exchanges must not overshadow the immediate need to prevent further bloodshed. Authorities must conduct impartial investigations, act on credible intelligence, curb the circulation of inflammatory rumours and ensure that relief reaches displaced families. It is also important to foster sustained dialogue among Meitei, Kuki, Naga and other communities affected by violence. Collective blame and retaliatory attacks will only deepen mistrust and prolong suffering. With the Assembly elections just a few months away, restoring peace must take precedence over political posturing. The Central and state governments must demonstrate that protecting every citizen is their foremost responsibility. Manipuri people deserve to live without fear.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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