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Home / Editorials / Manipur crisis

Manipur crisis

Reconciliation is as important as restoring peace

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Editorial
Updated At : 04:56 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Locals block a road during a protest at Kakching Khunou Lamkhai, in Kakching, Manipur, on Thursday. PTI
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THE latest cycle of killings in Manipur suggests that the state’s crisis is no longer confined to the Meitei-Kuki conflict that erupted in May 2023. Violence involving Nagas and Kukis has spread across Ukhrul, Kamjong, Senapati and Kangpokpi, opening a new and potentially more difficult front for the administration. Unlike the relatively clear geographical separation of Meitei and Kuki people, Naga and Kuki communities remain interspersed across the hills. Roads and highways pass through these mixed settlements, making both civilian movement and security management more complicated.

The human cost is already severe. Recent attacks in Senapati and Kamjong have killed civilians. Since the government led by Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh took charge in February, more than 50 deaths have reportedly occurred in Naga-Kuki clashes. Ethnic hostilities have claimed the lives of more than 300 people and displaced thousands over the past three years. Virtually each killing is prompting retaliation and making reconciliation harder. Security operations may curb individual incidents of violence, but they cannot by themselves break the vicious cycle.

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The reopening of National Highway-2 after an economic blockade is an important step. Unhindered access to highways is essential for providing basic supplies and sustaining livelihoods. The Supreme Court’s observation that the situation is fundamentally a law-and-order problem also points to the state government’s immediate responsibility: protect civilians, keep transport routes open and hold perpetrators accountable. Political leaders must resist treating the restoration of peace as merely a security operation. The CM has rightly linked peace with economic recovery, noting the substantial financial damage caused by the prolonged crisis. Manipur needs much more than the management of violence. It needs sustained political dialogue, credible accountability, protection for vulnerable communities and conditions that allow displaced people to return safely.

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