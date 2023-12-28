Maritime security

DEFENCE Minister Rajnath Singh’s stern warning to those threatening merchant vessels in the Indian Ocean Region is a proclamation of New Delhi’s intent to keep sea lanes secure. The reassuring remarks come amid concerns about the safety of shipping and trade routes. India, the minister said, plays the role of a net security provider in the region and will ensure that maritime trade reaches greater heights. As tension in the Red Sea threatens to spill over to the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has gone on a heightened operational alert, considerably increasing the presence of warships to act as a deterrent. Air surveillance has been enhanced to safeguard the waters and ensure the safety of maritime activities.

Global trade has been hit hard as Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen are attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea with drones and missiles. They claim that Israel-linked vessels are being targeted to force an end to bombardment of Gaza. Last week’s attacks on Mangaluru-bound MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea and crude carrier MV Sai Baba in the Red Sea were warning signs for India. The attack on MV Chem Pluto, just 200 nautical miles off the Gujarat coast, was reason enough for the Navy to initiate active collaboration with maritime agencies to implement effective security measures. India’s strategic response also includes international cooperation.

The Defence Minister’s comments came in Mumbai, where the newly developed stealth-guided missile destroyer, INS Imphal, was commissioned in his presence. It’s the third of four Visakhapatnam-class warships developed and designed by the Navy. As the challenges mount, he referred to it as a symbol of India’s maritime power.

