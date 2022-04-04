Maskless states

INDIA’s active Covid-19 caseload has declined to around 13,000 and a total of 184 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the population so far. The third wave of the pandemic has considerably receded. The Omicron variant has been less severe than the earlier variants and optimism is in the air. Accordingly, Maharashtra, Delhi and Telangana are among the states that have made wearing masks in public places optional, withdrawing a regulation that had been put in place two years ago. West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh have lifted most of the restrictions. These decisions were taken following notifications from the National Disaster Management Authority and the Union Health Ministry.

Some experts believe that the easing of the restrictions is premature — they point to a new surge in cases in countries such as China and South Korea and in Europe, triggered by new variants. The World Health Organisation’s latest advisory recommended the use of the mask to bring the pandemic under control. It can be argued, however, that in India, the rule regarding wearing the mask in public places was being only nominally followed — by people who were more law-fearing or conscientious or mindful than others about their own health. It’s likely, thus, that in the states where this rule has been removed, such people would continue to wear masks in public places. For many others — such as those who suffer from medical problems or work in labour-intensive sectors — the removal of this rule will come as a relief, especially with the onset of summer.

A word of caution, however: India must keep a close watch on the pandemic and act with alacrity at the first sign of a dangerous new variant. As for the people, they must act responsibly, follow the guidelines and take maximum precautions that their medical condition and workplace situation allow. Even if the third wave has weakened, one must not lower one’s guard.