THE statistics are an eye-opener. Last year, only 2.7 per cent of the over 17.6 lakh candidates who took the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test managed to secure an MBBS seat in a government college. Nearly 46,000 aspirants had to go to private colleges, with fees touching Rs 50 lakh in some cases. The number of candidates appearing for the entrance test has gone up from 6.58 lakh in 2013-14 to 20.38 lakh this year. The overall MBBS seats have only doubled from 51,348 in 2013-14 to 1,07,948 for 2023-24. Of these, 56,283 are in government colleges. Clearly, the increase is not commensurate with the spurt in demand. The limited number of seats is a serious anomaly.

Despite the government’s claims of ramping up capacity significantly over the years, the return of Indian students from war-hit Ukraine highlights the severe shortage of MBBS seats. Given the better acceptance rate and lower fee, students are left to scour for institutions offering medical education abroad. While the importance of increased government spending on medical education cannot be overemphasised, more private sector participation is seen as vital to improve the admission scenario. The exorbitant fee structure, though, is an issue that remains largely unaddressed. Private college managements, on their part, put the blame on the multitude of requirements and regulations they must operate under.

Every deserving aspirant must be provided affordable medical education. It is unfortunate that money-making practices are becoming widely prevalent. Opening private colleges and increasing seats are considered the easy part; improving standards and skills is the real test. The challenge is to find a middle ground where quality is not compromised and the fee structure is rationalised. For a country of India’s size and enormous healthcare issues, a sizeable rise in MBBS intake ought to be prioritised.

