Medical conundrum

Are we playing ‘doctor, doctor’ in real life and endangering the lives of vulnerable patients in India? The plight of Indian medical students stuck in crisis-hit Ukraine has again brought into relief this rather horrific scenario that has been the bane of India. Due to our persistent failure to adequately bolster undergrad medical colleges in the country, thousands of students are forced to annually seek admission in below-par but affordable colleges in countries like Ukraine, Bangladesh, China, Nepal and the Philippines.

The poor rankings and quality of education in most of these colleges are reflected in the dismal show of the returnee ‘doctors’ in the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), the licensure exam for them in India. Last year, only 24% of them could pass it. While many then adopt other professions, reports point to some taking to quackery or surreptitiously joining private hospitals (at times, family-run ones). This underscores the chronic illness assailing our medical education sector. Enhanced financial outlay and infrastructure geared towards increasing the doctor-person ratio from five physicians per 10,000 persons to the WHO standard of 44.5 per 10,000 are sadly missing.

Worse, a foolproof entrance test ensuring that the precious few available seats go to only the meritorious aspirants remains elusive. Rather, the cut-off marks for clearing the NEET-UG test for admission to both public and expensive private medical colleges are low. In 2021, the qualifying marks were a mere 138 out of 720 marks. The space for the poor, but bright, aspirants is squeezed and they look for cheaper options abroad, while the rich, but below average ones, bag the private seats. It is yet to be seen if the merger of the proposed National Exit Test for India’s MBBS passouts with the FMGE for a uniform yardstick of assessment for all to practise medicine fits the bill. It is time to consider doubling up every district hospital as a college. It will aid in filling the painful hole in the production of an adequate number of quality doctors.