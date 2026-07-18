Mercy matters : Age, illness deserve humane consideration

A prison sentence is meant to deprive a person of liberty, not of dignity. Yet, for many elderly and terminally ill inmates, incarceration often becomes a slow and painful wait for death. The Supreme Court’s recent direction to all states and union territories to frame a policy for their early release is, therefore, a reaffirmation that compassion is intrinsic to justice. The court’s intervention comes against the backdrop of an overburdened prison system. According to the NCRB data, our prisons house more than 5.7 lakh inmates against an authorised capacity of about 5.1 lakh. More than 75% are undertrials, while many long-term convicts are growing old behind bars. Many suffer from cancer, organ failure, dementia and other debilitating illnesses. Keeping such prisoners incarcerated long after they cease to pose any meaningful threat serves neither justice nor the reformative purpose of punishment. Instead, it adds to the strain on an already stretched prison healthcare system.

Advertisement

Equally significant is the court’s insistence on a transparent, technology-driven process through the e-Prisons platform. Digital tracking of applications, medical evaluations and decisions can reduce delays, ensure accountability and bring much-needed uniformity to a system where compassion has too often depended on geography or bureaucratic discretion. Humanity, however, must not come at the cost of public safety. The nature of the offence, victims' rights, independent medical assessments and the likelihood of reoffending must guide every decision.

Advertisement

The challenge now lies with the states. Their response will determine whether the court’s directive becomes a meaningful prison reform. They must frame fair, transparent and humane policies. A society’s commitment to justice is measured not only by how it punishes offenders but also by how humanely it treats them.