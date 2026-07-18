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Home / Editorials / Mercy matters : Age, illness deserve humane consideration

Mercy matters : Age, illness deserve humane consideration

The Tribune Editorial : Society’s commitment to justice is measured not only by how it punishes offenders but also by how humanely it treats them

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:10 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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A prison sentence is meant to deprive a person of liberty, not of dignity. Yet, for many elderly and terminally ill inmates, incarceration often becomes a slow and painful wait for death. The Supreme Court’s recent direction to all states and union territories to frame a policy for their early release is, therefore, a reaffirmation that compassion is intrinsic to justice. The court’s intervention comes against the backdrop of an overburdened prison system. According to the NCRB data, our prisons house more than 5.7 lakh inmates against an authorised capacity of about 5.1 lakh. More than 75% are undertrials, while many long-term convicts are growing old behind bars. Many suffer from cancer, organ failure, dementia and other debilitating illnesses. Keeping such prisoners incarcerated long after they cease to pose any meaningful threat serves neither justice nor the reformative purpose of punishment. Instead, it adds to the strain on an already stretched prison healthcare system.

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Equally significant is the court’s insistence on a transparent, technology-driven process through the e-Prisons platform. Digital tracking of applications, medical evaluations and decisions can reduce delays, ensure accountability and bring much-needed uniformity to a system where compassion has too often depended on geography or bureaucratic discretion. Humanity, however, must not come at the cost of public safety. The nature of the offence, victims' rights, independent medical assessments and the likelihood of reoffending must guide every decision.

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The challenge now lies with the states. Their response will determine whether the court’s directive becomes a meaningful prison reform. They must frame fair, transparent and humane policies. A society’s commitment to justice is measured not only by how it punishes offenders but also by how humanely it treats them.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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