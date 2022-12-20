 Messi’s Cup of glory : The Tribune India

Messi’s Cup of glory

Argentina, France made it a classic final

Lionel Messi



The first FIFA World Cup hosted by an Arab nation ended with a final for the ages. Argentina looked on course to easily clinch the golden trophy, but reigning champions France made an amazing comeback to take the summit clash to extra time and eventually a penalty shootout. It was a fairytale climax of talismanic forward Lionel Messi’s illustrious career as the 35-year-old veteran led his men to a hard-fought victory. One of the all-time greats of football, Messi reserved his best for the final, scoring two of his team’s three goals. He has undoubtedly earned the distinction of being revered on a par with his legendary compatriot Diego Maradona, the architect of the 1986 World Cup triumph.

While Messi was the ubiquitous spearhead throughout the tournament, no less deserving of praise is goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who stood like a rock during the shootout in the quarterfinal (against the Netherlands) as well as the final. As for the French players, they did enough to hold their heads high against all odds. Star striker Kylian Mbappé, who turns 24 today, scored a hat-trick in the final and went on to win the Golden Boot as the top scorer of the competition. It was thanks to his brilliance that France managed to stretch Argentina to the limit, even as Mbappé also made news for the wrong reasons by ‘snubbing’ President Macron after the match. France’s runners-up finish is all the more praiseworthy as they were without key players such as Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema, who missed the World Cup altogether, and had to contend with a flu outbreak in the final days of the event.

The successful conduct of the World Cup must have brought relief to FIFA as well as Qatar. The tournament was mired in one controversy after another, from allegations of bribery for securing hosting rights to the poor human rights record of the hosts. Brushing aside all distractions, the great game of football has proved to be the ultimate winner. The sporting carnival was surely a sight for sore eyes amid the horrors of the Russia-Ukraine war.

