Messy mining business

RAPID industrialisation has made sand the most mined material on the planet, and its plunder is a messy business all across the globe, not just India. The challenge is universal, too: monitoring and managing the industry in a way that discourages miners from becoming criminals. Sand that is ideal for construction comes from shorelines and the beds of rivers and lakes, and the unregulated and wanton extraction has huge ecological consequences. Since they have legal and administrative controls, state governments have different rules for awarding, regulating and administering sand mining. Only a very few can claim to have achieved success to an extent; many are not even invested in the idea of acting tough despite regular interventions by the courts and the National Green Tribunal.

A national framework has been developed that offers assistance to states to work out better administrative and financial solutions, but the root of the problem remains sand mining’s political appendage that provides a cushion to the illegal extraction. Political will to dismantle the lucrative criminal structure is, therefore, the starting point for any change. Sustainable, scientific sand mining that offers reasonable profits to those in the business but is intolerant of illegalities appears a difficult proposition. The AAP government in Punjab has promised to deliver; how it goes about doing so will be keenly watched.

Issues of illegal mining, environmental damage, high sand prices and quality of sand are interlinked. The guidelines lay a huge emphasis on the monitoring mechanism, calling for use of technology in all ways possible, from a coded transport permit to remote-checking of excavation sites, mandatory scanning devices and even tracking the delivery. The demand for sand is only expected to grow and in such a situation, the tasks that can make a difference are enhanced scrutiny, fresh operational rules, ban in over-exploited areas, and alternative sources of extraction of sand and gravel. Provided there is political will, that is.