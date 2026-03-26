Meta liable: Big Tech faces reckoning over child safety

A New Mexico jury’s decision to penalise Meta Platforms $375 million is more than a legal setback for a tech giant. It is a defining moment in the long-delayed reckoning over Big Tech’s responsibility towards children. The verdict found that Meta misled users about platform safety and enabled harm, including child sexual exploitation, on its platforms. Significantly, it marks the first time a US jury has held the company liable for the consequences of its design choices, piercing the protective shield that social media firms have enjoyed under legal doctrines. The evidence presented was stark. Investigators created dummy accounts posing as minors and were quickly exposed to predators and explicit content. Internal warnings, ignored by the company, and flawed AI moderation systems that produced unusable reports for law enforcement pointed to a systemic failure — one driven, prosecutors argued, by a prioritisation of engagement and profit over safety.

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This is a structural indictment of the attention economy. Platforms designed to maximise user engagement push vulnerable users, especially children, into risky digital spaces. The algorithm does not distinguish between curiosity and exploitation; it amplifies both. The broader implication is global. Governments worldwide, including India, have struggled to regulate platforms that operate across jurisdictions but evade accountability within them. This verdict signals that the era of regulatory deference may be ending. Courts are increasingly willing to scrutinise not just content, but platform architecture itself.

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Yet, caution is warranted. A financial penalty, even of this scale, is unlikely to transform business models built on surveillance and engagement. Real reform will require enforceable design changes — robust age verification, algorithmic transparency and legal accountability for harm. The question now is whether regulators elsewhere are willing to follow through.