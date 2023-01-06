Mid-air unruliness

An elderly woman passenger’s New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26 turned nightmarish mid-air as a fellow passenger, in an inebriated state, walked up to her business-class seat, subjected her to indecent exposure and urinated on her. Aggravating her trauma is the failure of the airline crew to immediately take action against the gross offender for outraging her modesty with the obscene and undignified act. Plus, defying all sense of propriety and professionalism, the woman is allegedly forced to sit in the soiled seat for the remaining journey. It is only more than a month later that Air India takes note of the victim’s complaint. It has banned the accused person from its flights for unruly behaviour for 30 days — the maximum period for which a passenger can be punished by an airline unilaterally — and initiated an inquiry against the Mumbai resident for the lewd incident. On its complaint, the Delhi Police have launched a search for the accused. Even the NCW has taken suo motu notice of the harrowing episode.

But the late reaction renders the action as amounting to too little. As important as it is to punish the criminally loutish culprit, the delay makes Air India equally culpable as it allegedly remained silent over an indefensible occurrence on its flight. An inquiry into the crew’s handling of the situation is called for and stern action should be taken against them for the lapse.

This horrendous incident, which was followed by a similar shocker on the Paris-Delhi Air India flight in early December, highlights the need for stricter enforcement of air safety rules put in place by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, as also of the international air travel treaties. With India being the world’s fastest-growing aviation market, the chances of air rage incidents have soared. On December 26, 2022, the safety of flyers on board a Thai Smile Airways Bangkok-Kolkata flight was jeopardised as a fight broke out ostensibly over a passenger’s refusal to adjust his reclined seat during take-off. Earlier, in April, three drunk passengers on a domestic flight were arrested for misbehaving with an air hostess. A crackdown on unruly behaviour with a zero-tolerance policy is needed.