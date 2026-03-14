Military roadmap: Long-term planning augurs well for India

INDIA’s security challenges demand a military that is not only strong but also adaptive, technologically advanced and strategically integrated. The unveiling of ‘Defence Forces Vision 2047: A Roadmap for a Future-Ready Indian Military’ marks an important step towards this objective. The document outlines an ambitious action plan to transform the armed forces into a modern, multi-domain powerhouse over the next two decades. At the heart of the vision lies the tough goal of jointness among the three services. The proposed reforms aim to address gaps in coordination by promoting integrated planning, operations and capability development. Such synergy is crucial because 21st-century warfare spans multiple domains, such as space and cyberspace. There is no time to lose as jointness has already been long delayed.

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The blueprint also lays strong emphasis on technology and innovation. Conflicts across the world are increasingly being shaped by artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, space-based assets and advanced surveillance capabilities. By prioritising the adoption of state-of-the-art technology, the roadmap seeks to make the defence forces future-ready. Equally significant is the focus on self-reliance in defence production -- India is the world’s second-largest arms importer. Strengthening domestic manufacturing will not only reduce dependence on imports but also spur research and economic growth.

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The government’s fiscal commitment reinforces this strategic shift. In the Union Budget 2026-27, the defence sector has been allocated a record Rs 7.85 lakh crore (a hike of around 15% compared to the allocation for 2025-26). Notably, neighbouring China continues to raise its military spending and capabilities, with the People’s Liberation Army aspiring to match and then surpass the US military by 2049 (the centenary of the Chinese republic). Thus, India’s long-term planning is both necessary and timely. However, the success of this vision will depend on effective implementation. Institutional reforms and sustained investment are essential to translate strategic intent into operational capability.