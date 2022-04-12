Minimum course fee

After a cap on the maximum fee that could be charged, the relief to the private technical institutes in the form of a minimum fee threshold likely to be put in place from the 2022-23 academic session needs to be conditional. The proposed annual minimum fee of Rs 79,000 for undergraduate engineering disciplines, along with a marginal hike of the maximum fee at Rs 1.89 lakh, is aimed at addressing the financial concerns of institutions. Colleges blame operational losses for their inability to provide infrastructure, procure equipment and pay the faculty salaries in the wake of some states putting a cap of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. The regulator, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), should dangle the stick of decisive action in case of failure to maintain standards in the over 6,500 affiliated private technical institutions.

In 2015, the Srikrishna committee had fixed the maximum fee for a four-year engineering degree at Rs 1.44 lakh to Rs 1.58 lakh annually, and for a two-year MBA course at Rs 1.57 lakh to Rs 1.71 lakh. All state governments were directed by the AICTE to implement the recommendation. Many top private institutions, however, have their own hefty fee structures which they justify by the kind of facilities on offer, the talent pool of educators and the global affiliations.

A new minimum fee cap could make technical education out of bounds for those without financial means, requiring state intervention, be it opening more government institutions, increasing the number of seats for courses with job potential, or offering financial assistance. Much of the spotlight in the wake of evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine has been on the commercialisation of technical and medical education back home, and how the war-torn country and several others lured candidates with affordable options. The question to be asked time and again is whether the quality of education being provided is commensurate with the fee being charged. That would require a more proactive role by the regulator.