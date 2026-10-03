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Home / Editorials / Mismatch mess : Genuine paddy farmers must not suffer

Mismatch mess : Genuine paddy farmers must not suffer

The Tribune Editorial: The Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal was meant to make procurement more transparent and prevent bogus claims

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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THE Haryana paddy procurement problem exposes a larger weakness in the way technology is being used to deliver government support. The Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal was meant to make procurement more transparent and prevent bogus claims. But with procurement under way, nearly 59% of the crop area flagged as mismatched is still awaiting verification. Of the 22.35 lakh acres marked as mismatched, only 9.14 lakh acres had been verified by September 28, leaving the rest pending. In Yamunanagar, farmers have protested that discrepancies between registered and verified acreage are holding up paddy purchases. For farmers who have harvested their crop, a database discrepancy is not a minor technical problem. It can mean waiting with their produce while prices and payment remain uncertain.

The government has a legitimate reason for tightening verification. There have been concerns over inflated acreage, misreporting of basmati as non-basmati paddy and irregular procurement. The Centre has also sought stronger safeguards against bogus purchases. Ensuring that public money is spent only on eligible produce is essential. But verification cannot become a barrier to the very procurement system it is meant to protect. A digital system is useful only when it works at the speed required by agriculture. Paddy cannot wait indefinitely for a portal to reconcile records.

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The priority should be to clear the backlog through time-bound physical verification and dedicated district-level teams. Where a farmer disputes a mismatch, there should be a quick appeal mechanism, with genuine cases cleared without forcing farmers to run from one office to another. The government should also publish district-wise data on pending and resolved cases. The state must guard against bogus procurement without making genuine farmers pay the price for its own verification backlog.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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