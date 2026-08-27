DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / Missile boost : Quality control must remain top priority

Missile boost : Quality control must remain top priority

The Tribune Editorial: DRDO-developed technologies must move efficiently from laboratories and testing ranges to factories for production at scale.

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 01:17 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

INDIA has taken a major step towards indigenous production of conventional missile systems. The government’s decision to transfer technologies developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to eligible Indian industries is aimed at closing the gap between developing advanced weapons and manufacturing them at scale. The development is expected to put the country on track to build a stronger and more self-reliant defence manufacturing base.

Advertisement

The government has made it clear that the transfer of technology will not mean unrestricted production. Companies will have to meet applicable qualifications, certifications and regulatory requirements. The Ministry of Defence has not yet specified which missile systems will be opened for private production, even as reports have indicated that Akash, Astra and Nag could potentially benefit. The broader objective is nevertheless clear: DRDO-developed technologies must move efficiently from laboratories and testing ranges to factories capable of producing reliable systems in substantial numbers. Greater private-sector participation can expand manufacturing capacity, encourage competition and create opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises across the supply chain. This is particularly important because missile manufacturing extends well beyond final assembly. Propulsion, electronics, guidance systems, sensors and other specialised components require a robust industrial ecosystem. A larger domestic supplier network can increase indigenous value addition while reducing dependence on imported components.

Advertisement

The private sector accounted for 24% of India’s defence production in 2025-26, up from 22% in the previous financial year. However, technology transfer alone will not guarantee success. Shorter development-to-production timelines and simpler manufacturing processes can make a big difference. Above all, there must be no compromise on quality control, particularly for systems on which national security depends.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts