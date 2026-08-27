Missile boost : Quality control must remain top priority

INDIA has taken a major step towards indigenous production of conventional missile systems. The government’s decision to transfer technologies developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to eligible Indian industries is aimed at closing the gap between developing advanced weapons and manufacturing them at scale. The development is expected to put the country on track to build a stronger and more self-reliant defence manufacturing base.

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The government has made it clear that the transfer of technology will not mean unrestricted production. Companies will have to meet applicable qualifications, certifications and regulatory requirements. The Ministry of Defence has not yet specified which missile systems will be opened for private production, even as reports have indicated that Akash, Astra and Nag could potentially benefit. The broader objective is nevertheless clear: DRDO-developed technologies must move efficiently from laboratories and testing ranges to factories capable of producing reliable systems in substantial numbers. Greater private-sector participation can expand manufacturing capacity, encourage competition and create opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises across the supply chain. This is particularly important because missile manufacturing extends well beyond final assembly. Propulsion, electronics, guidance systems, sensors and other specialised components require a robust industrial ecosystem. A larger domestic supplier network can increase indigenous value addition while reducing dependence on imported components.

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The private sector accounted for 24% of India’s defence production in 2025-26, up from 22% in the previous financial year. However, technology transfer alone will not guarantee success. Shorter development-to-production timelines and simpler manufacturing processes can make a big difference. Above all, there must be no compromise on quality control, particularly for systems on which national security depends.