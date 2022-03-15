Missile row

The ‘accidental’ firing of an unarmed Indian missile that landed in Pakistan’s Punjab province has prompted Islamabad to demand a joint probe into the matter. India has ‘deeply regretted’ the incident, claiming that it happened due to a technical malfunction during routine maintenance, but Pakistan is not convinced by this ‘simplistic’ explanation. Even as a Court of Inquiry set up by the Indian Government is conducting an investigation, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that his country could have responded to India but it chose to exercise restraint. Grabbing this opportunity to corner the neighbour, Pakistan’s Foreign Office has asked India to clarify whether such missiles are ‘indeed handled by its armed forces or some rogue elements’. China has asked both nations to resolve the issue through dialogue and strengthen information-sharing in the long run.

India finds itself in an embarrassing situation and the only way out is to ensure a transparent and time-bound probe. It is vital to allay Pakistan’s fears and apprehensions as quickly as possible, failing which the malicious propaganda unleashed against India will gain ground and hurt the country’s international image. The inquiry must pinpoint whether there are any chinks in the missile safety mechanism and how course correction can be done. The government must convincingly decline the Pakistani demand for a joint probe.

It is merely a stroke of luck that the missile did not cause a major tragedy, even as it reportedly endangered several airliners during its flight before crashing into a cold storage building near Mian Channu, about 500 km from Islamabad. Was the standard operating procedure strictly adhered to while performing maintenance of the missile? If not, exemplary proceedings should be initiated against those responsible for the glaring lapse. An action plan is needed to rule out recurrence of such mishaps. As of now, the priority must be to defuse tension through proactive diplomatic intervention and not let Pakistan blow things out of proportion. At a time when a thaw in India-Pakistan ties seems not so distant, any untoward incident can undo the gains achieved by the backchannel parleys.