Mission extradition

The current week has brought good tidings from British courts for Indian law enforcement agencies. Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi lost his appeal against extradition to India on mental health grounds, two days after a UK court ruled that arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari can be taken to India to face charges of tax evasion and money laundering. The CBI has termed the UK High Court’s judgement in the Nirav case as a ‘reminder’ that fugitives who have evaded the law after committing humongous frauds cannot keep enjoying impunity simply because the jurisdictions have changed.

Nirav’s ploy of depicting prison conditions in India in a poor light in order to escape extradition has come a cropper, even as he is yet to exhaust all his legal options. It was in February last year that the UK Magistrates’ court had held that there was no bar on his extradition. In a major setback to the NDA government’s flagship campaign against corruption and black money, Nirav had escaped from India in January 2018, days before the Punjab National Bank scam surfaced. Later that year, the Centre had enacted the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, which provides for measures to deter such criminals from bypassing the law in India by staying outside the jurisdiction of Indian courts. High up on the most-wanted list is liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who has been living in the UK since March 2016 and is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017 in a bank loan default case to the tune of over Rs 9,000 crore.

There is no doubt that the UK’s Tier 1 investor visa (golden visa), which was finally withdrawn earlier this year, played a key role in making Britain a safe haven for economic offenders. This visa enabled wealthy fugitives to get British citizenship by investing a minimum of £2 million, with the settlement process being expedited if higher sums were invested. Even as India and Britain finalise the nitty-gritty of their free trade agreement, the existing loopholes that embolden high-profile fraudsters need to be plugged without fail.