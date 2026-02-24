Mistreatment of northeastern people a blot on India

IN May last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the North-East as the “most diverse region of our diverse nation”. Alas, India’s much-cherished diversity is repeatedly being shamed as people from northeastern states are bearing the brunt of racial prejudice. Less than two months after Tripura student Anjel Chakma was murdered in Dehradun, three women from Arunachal Pradesh were called “dhandhewali” (prostitutes) by their neighbours in New Delhi and told to “go sell momos”. They were branded as outsiders in their own country — and that too in the national capital. This wasn’t mere abuse hurled in a fit of rage. It was a targeted attack on identity and ethnicity.

Advertisement

A man and his wife have been booked for allegedly promoting enmity on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc., besides other charges. Their disgraceful conduct has laid bare a deeper malaise that belies the government’s lofty slogan, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”. From the 2014 death of Nido Tania to the 2025 killing of Anjel Chakma, the pattern is unmistakable. Students or workers from the North-East are targeted over their physical features, their food, their languages. Women in particular are viewed with suspicion and baselessly accused of involvement in immoral activities.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court has warned of divisions caused by hardening regional identities. Racial hostility is an ugly manifestation of this phenomenon. What’s quite chilling in the Delhi episode is the assertion of social superiority — the boast of being linked to a “big politician,” the sneer about “aukaat” (status). It reveals a sense of entitlement and the mistaken belief that some Indians are more Indian than others. The Arunachali trio’s lawyer, who hails from Sikkim, has affirmed, “We are as much Indian as anyone else.” Indeed, every Indian has the right to live with dignity anywhere in the country. Ensuring that no citizen is deprived of this right is an acid test of pluralism in India.