Mountain mess : NGT censure must spur durable reforms

KULLU’s garbage crisis shows how poor waste management can undermine both environmental protection and public health in ecologically fragile hill regions. The recent findings of a committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), exposing glaring lapses in solid waste management, point to systemic governance failures. They also underscore an uncomfortable truth: India cannot promote sustainable tourism while neglecting basic civic infrastructure. The panel found indiscriminate dumping of waste, untreated legacy garbage, poor segregation at source and leachate contaminating nearby water bodies, in violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Such practices threaten the Beas river ecosystem, pollute groundwater, attract disease vectors and increase methane emissions. In a geologically sensitive Himalayan region, environmental degradation quickly translates into public health risks.

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The NGT has repeatedly pulled up Himachal Pradesh over waste management. Last year, it had sought stricter compliance and time-bound action. The recurrence of such violations suggests that official assurances have not translated into meaningful improvements. Kullu’s predicament also reflects a wider challenge confronting popular hill destinations such as Shimla, Manali, Mussoorie and Nainital, where seasonal tourist inflows routinely overwhelm local waste-handling capacities. The solution demands more than periodic clean-up drives. Urban local bodies need scientific waste-processing facilities, decentralised composting, material recovery centres and engineered landfills for residual waste. Segregation at source must become non-negotiable, while the “polluter pays” principle and extended producer responsibility should be enforced rigorously. Hotels, restaurants and tourism operators must also minimise single-use plastics and manage waste responsibly.

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Equally important is behavioural change. Waste segregation cannot succeed without sustained public participation, awareness campaigns and strict enforcement. Tourists must also recognise that preserving the Himalayan environment is a shared responsibility, not merely the government’s obligation. The NGT’s intervention must spur durable reforms.