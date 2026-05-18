Narco-terror: Captagon seizure shows enormity of the menace

INDIA’s first-ever seizure of Captagon — the notorious synthetic stimulant widely dubbed the “jihadi drug” — is both a major law enforcement success and a stark warning about the audacity of transnational narcotics networks. The Narcotics Control Bureau’s seizure of 227.7-kg Captagon worth Rs 182 crore under Operation RAGEPILL shows that India is no longer merely battling domestic drug abuse; it is increasingly confronting sophisticated international syndicates attempting to exploit its territory as a transit corridor.

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The involvement of an overstaying Syrian national and the intended movement of the consignment to Gulf markets provide a glimpse of the modus operandi employed by global trafficking cartels. Captagon trafficking is deeply intertwined with organised crime, hawala networks, forged trade documentation and terror financing. Also, there is growing evidence of narco-trafficking from Myanmar to the North East and cocaine consignments entering Indian shores through maritime trade routes. India cannot afford to be complacent.

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However, seizures alone will not resolve the crisis. The experience of states such as Himachal Pradesh and Punjab suggests that anti-drug campaigns succeed when policing is combined with rehabilitation, community participation and a financial crackdown on criminal enterprises. Property confiscation, preventive detention, awareness drives and local-level monitoring must become integral parts of a nationwide strategy. Global cooperation is a must. Home Minister Amit Shah has called for uniform international laws, intelligence-sharing and extradition mechanisms. Drug cartels thrive on legal loopholes, fragmented enforcement and geopolitical divisions. No nation can combat narco-terror in isolation. India’s zero-tolerance approach against narcotics sends a strong message, but sustaining it will require relentless vigilance, technological surveillance, stronger port security and coordinated diplomacy. The Captagon haul is a grim reminder that the battle against drugs is inseparable from the challenge of ensuring national security.