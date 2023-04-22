Naroda Gam killings

WHO killed the 11 Muslims who had died in an attack by a rioting mob in the Naroda Gam locality of Ahmedabad in 2002? Unfortunately, this critical question remains unanswered more than 21 years after the gory massacre. It underscores lapses during the trial, including a shoddy investigation, half-baked charge-sheets and poor arguments. A special court in Ahmedabad on Thursday acquitted all 67 remaining accused in the case, including former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi. Of the total 86 accused, 18 had died in the intervening period, while one had been discharged by the court earlier due to insufficient evidence against him.

The carnage at Naroda Gam was one of the nine major 2002 communal riots cases investigated by the SC-appointed SIT and heard by special courts. Statewide riots had erupted in the wake of the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, in which 58 passengers, mostly pilgrims returning from Ayodhya, were charred to death. In January this year, a court at Halol in Gujarat acquitted all 22 accused — eight of whom had died during the pendency of the trial — of killing 17 members of a minority community in Halol, again due to lack of evidence.

The Godhra riots are one of the goriest communal riots witnessed in independent India. Officials have acknowledged that around 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, died in the carnage. The latest acquittal has come as another blow to the affected families of the targeted minority community, who have despairingly termed it as a ‘murder of justice’. They are already questioning the relief granted recently to some of the convicts. Notably, Maya Kodnani, who had been sentenced to 28 years’ imprisonment by a trial court in the Naroda Patiya riots that had claimed 97 lives, was later discharged by the Gujarat High Court. They are also unhappy with the early release of the convicts serving a jail term for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murders of her family members during the 2002 pogrom. Justice must be done.