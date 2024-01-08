Navy rescue

INDIA is not part of a US-led Red Sea task force formed last month to repel attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis. That has not dented its resolve to play the role of a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region. By rescuing all crew members from a vessel in the Arabian Sea after a hijacking-related distress call, the Indian Navy has exhibited professionalism of the highest order. Its commendable alacrity in responding to emergencies sends out reassuring signals. After a string of shipping attacks, including a drone strike near India’s west coast, the Navy had in December deployed several warships to maintain a deterrent presence. Its successful mission to thwart the hijacking demonstrates a commitment to ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region.

Many vessels continue to be rerouted from the Red Sea to avoid the drone and missile attacks being carried out by Houthi rebels to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Amid the disruption to traffic headed for the Suez Canal, the re-emergence of hijacking poses a fresh challenge. Attacks by Somali pirates on vessels were at their peak between 2010 and 2015. They have declined drastically since as a consequence of patrolling by US and allied naval forces. The pirates could now be taking advantage of the shift in the focus of maritime forces from the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea.

As effective counter-measures are put in place, vigorous activation of diplomatic channels is the way forward to prevent the West Asian conflagration from spreading to the Indian Ocean. Security concerns apart, the economic impact of disruptions along the Red Sea trade route are being felt worldwide. Shipping and insurance costs are up as longer routes are being taken to avoid attacks. Costlier import and export of goods are bound to be reflected in the input costs in various sectors.