NEET controversy

THE controversy over allegations of paper leak and malpractices in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) needs quick resolution. The Supreme Court may have refused to stay the counselling for admissions to medical colleges, but confusion and anxiety persist. The Bench’s observation that the sanctity of the entrance test has been affected puts the onus on the National Testing Agency (NTA) to come clean. It must answer the litany of questions regarding the alleged irregularities. Over 22 lakh candidates took the test, which is considered a gateway to a career in medicine. Conducting an exercise of such magnitude demands extreme caution and responsibility. The slightest laxity or an error of judgement can affect the fortunes of thousands of candidates. The NTA has to clear doubts, allay fears and restore trust.

The fairness of the process is the cornerstone of any examination. In the region, a recurring theme is the uncertainty regarding the impartiality of recruitment tests. Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have been rocked by cheating scams. In Uttar Pradesh, the police constable recruitment exam had to be cancelled just days after it was conducted in February after confirmation of a paper leak. Stringent legislation has been introduced in some states to deal with paper leak and recruitment scams, but a strategy of deterrence can only work through firm follow-up action. Having clean, competent officers at the helm is a basic necessity.

The apex court is yet to take a final decision on the NEET-UG issue, but voices of protest are expected to get shriller. As a four-member committee formed by the NTA looks at the options to defuse the crisis, also expected would be a set of recommendations to ensure there’s no repeat of the fiasco.

