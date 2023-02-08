New helicopter factory

INDIA was the world’s biggest arms importer from 2017 to 2021, but that’s the price the country had to pay for its geographical location — there is an exporter of terrorism at our western border and a belligerent neighbour in the north. In its efforts to cut down on the import bill, the government has been encouraging startups, especially relating to smaller, cutting-edge technology products such as drones used for surveillance and in warfare. The inauguration of the country’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility — the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) factory in Tumakuru district, Karnataka — by PM Modi is a significant step towards indigenisation. Initially, Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) would be manufactured at this factory but over 20 years, HAL plans to produce over 1,000 helicopters in the 3-15 tonne range there. This is expected to fulfil our requirement of helicopters.

The LUH, a 3-tonne class, single-engine multipurpose utility helicopter, has been designed and developed indigenously. Officials say the factory will be augmented to produce superior machines such as Light Combat Helicopters and Indian Multirole Helicopters. It will also be used for maintenance, repair and overhaul of helicopters, and the possibility of exports would be explored. India is beginning to get a toehold in the defence exports market, with defence items and technology worth a record Rs 13,000 crore being exported in 2021-22, a 54.1% rise over the previous year. However, the more compelling reason to indigenise is to cut down the import bill; another pressing reason is Russia’s conflict with Ukraine — India has been the biggest buyer of Russian arms and needs alternatives, including home-grown ones.

Indigenisation of defence products was a significant theme of this year’s Republic Day, with the ceremonial 21-gun salute being presented for the first time by Indian-made 105-mm field guns. Also showcased were Indian-made equipment such as the NAG missile system, battle tank Arjun, K-9 Vajra-T gun system, AKASH air defence system, and Brahmos missile. Developing new armament is not the priority but a necessity. The new helicopter factory in Tumakuru is, thus, cause for pride for those engaged in research, development and manufacturing in the defence sector.