Home / Editorials / New sports order

New sports order

Bindra panel report offers a chance to clean up

Editorial
Updated At : 02:00 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra’s preface sets the tone for a transformative blueprint. File
The Abhinav Bindra-led task force’s recommendations for a comprehensive reset of the Indian sports setup now face the ultimate test — what happens next? The Union Sports Minister’s assurance that the report would be fully implemented sounds promising, but putting in place an entirely new system of sports governance is a mammoth and complicated task. Set up by the sports ministry, the panel has pointed out systemic deficits. Olympic champion Bindra’s preface sets the tone for a transformative blueprint. The report, he says, is both diagnostic and prescriptive, identifying the structural, functional and systemic gaps that currently constrain sports administration. As India nurtures the dream of hosting the Olympics, a broad framework has been provided to address the prerequisite of setting the house in order.

The report points to the lack of a professional cadre of sports administrators, and outdated training opportunities for them. Most athletes are ill-equipped to transition into administrative roles. It has called for the setting up of an autonomous statutory body to train a specialised cadre. IAS and state cadre officers, it says, must be trained in structured sports governance modules given their central role in implementation. Considering the bureaucratic hold in the well-entrenched lobbies running sports federations, the proposal to institutionalise their role and make them accountable offers a fresh perspective. It’s worth serious consideration.

The report is candid about what ails the backbone of Indian sports: the Sports Authority of India, National Sports Federations and state departments. Systemic and capacity challenges have been highlighted. The onus is now on the Centre. Having stakeholders on board, laying out more precise reorganisation strategies, and a phased implementation of the recommendations appear to be the pragmatic way forward. A much-required cleanup is hopefully on the cards, though to what extent is an open-ended question.

