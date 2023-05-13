NGT rap on Aravallis

THE lack of efforts to check illegal mining in the Aravalli region has once again caught the attention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Its scathing criticism of the Haryana government is backed by a long list of worrisome and embarrassing lapses. In some instances, it says, FIRs have not been registered at all despite legal obligation. Investigations and trials are pending for long, and the relevant provisions of the law have not been added to the FIRs and chargesheets. Seven criminal cases pertaining to illegal transportation and mining have ended in acquittal. No steps, it has been pointed out, have been taken for reclamation of the land where illegal mining has been done. The NGT has been unsparing in describing the inaction a result of negligence and non-compliance by officials owing to incompetence, lack of training and corruption.

The NGT order belies the state government’s claims of actively pursuing a campaign against illegal mining. A lack of administrative and political will is implicit. Information has been sought on the stone crushers and screening plants operating in the Aravallis despite a ban on mining. Affidavits have been asked for on the monitoring mechanism regarding the purchase of minor minerals, the number of checkposts set up for vehicles carrying minerals and whether these are equipped with GPS. The Haryana State Pollution Control Board has been told to submit an action plan for utilising environmental compensation or fines collected for illegal mining to reclaim or rehabilitate the land.

The demand for setting up an independent Aravalli Protection Authority merits consideration. The NGT rap ought to spur an effective response by the state government and a change in strategy. For a start, strict action is needed against erring officials — if the government is indeed serious about putting the brakes on the activities of the mining mafia.