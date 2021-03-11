No caps on airfares

The removal of the fare caps from August 31, that frees domestic airlines from the specified minimum and maximum airfare bands set during the pandemic more than two years ago, provides a competitive thrust to the aviation sector as new players enter the arena. For the customers, already burdened with high fares attributed to the increase in aviation fuel cost and a weak rupee, ticket pricing based on market forces and demand-supply dynamics seems a mixed bag, for now. While conventional wisdom would have airlines offering sizeable discounts to attract more passengers on low-demand routes and new destinations, only a marginal fluctuation is expected, given the current fuel situation. Certain sectors, particularly the ones connecting metros, could see surge pricing in a bid to make up for the Covid-induced losses. The full impact — positive, negative or a mix of both — is set to play out during the upcoming festival season.

The price bands were introduced in May 2020 to strike a balance between affordability to passengers and the viability of airlines, as flight operations were gradually restored after the lockdown. Last September, the fare caps were made applicable only to tickets booked within 15 days. Airfares on the domestic circuit last month were

20-30 per cent higher than in January this year. Since most airlines have reached high capacity utilisation, indicating that traffic is back to healthy levels, coming up with enticing offers would depend on their capacity to manage with less of the already thin profitability margins as operational costs continue to mount. For some struggling airlines, fierce price wars could spell more trouble.

The decision to do away with the regulation on fare caps comes at a time when the airlines are embroiled in controversies following multiple cases of technical problems midair. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has a formidable task on its hand to ensure that the cut-throat competition among airlines does not lead to any violation of the stringent norms.