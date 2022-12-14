 No caste references : The Tribune India

No caste references

Lok Sabha Speaker draws the line

No caste references

The Lok Sabha Speaker has drawn the line with his sharp criticism of caste references being invoked in the House. - PTI file photo



THE Lok Sabha Speaker has drawn the line with his sharp criticism of caste references being invoked in the House. His warning to MPs against making references to caste or religion in their speeches or remarks is broad-based. It sends an unequivocal message that there is no consideration of caste or religion in the conduct and proceedings of Parliament. More importantly, it reminds the parliamentarians of the pitfalls of crossing the line. The sanctity of the prized institution has to be maintained. A poser during Question Hour on the plummeting value of the rupee led to a spat. What followed was unsavoury. The Congress MP from Telangana claimed that the Union Finance Minister had commented about his Hindi proficiency because he was from a lower caste, referring to his own social category. The Speaker was forced to put his foot down.

Parliament accords unique opportunities for impactful discussions on matters of national interest. The strength of an MP’s argument can carry more weight than the numerical strength of her or his party. Being well-versed with the subject, posing the right questions and informed interventions can drive policy change. The BJP may be a formidable force today, but there was a time when it was woefully lacking in numbers. That did not stop its MPs from taking the then dominant parties head-on. What clicked was the preparation that went into it and the sound counter-arguments to terse government replies. There’s a lesson for the Opposition here. Corner the ministers with hard facts and figures. Hand the task to the more articulate MPs. Build your argument, do not argue just for the sake of it.

The hold of caste on social mores is undeniable. There is no running away from it. Certainly not for political leaders. For most, their entire career is based on the caste factor. Being elected to Parliament opens doors to that rare forum of equity. Every chance to speak is a matter of privilege. Confusing it for a political stage is a waste. 

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
