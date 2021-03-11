No end to farm fires

The Batala mishap is a horrifying reminder of the hazards of setting crop residue ablaze. Two students were injured after a school bus caught fire from flames emanating from a freshly harvested wheat field. It’s nothing short of a miracle that a major tragedy did not happen. Yet again, the authorities have been caught napping on this pressing issue that crops up twice a year. The scale of stubble burning in the summer, when wheat is reaped, is far lower than that during the winter, when the harvesting of paddy takes place. While wheat stubble is useful for preparing cattle fodder of high nutritional value, paddy straw does not come in handy for this purpose. The problem ought to be manageable in April-May, but sadly that’s not the case.

With farmers being a major vote bank and pressure group in Punjab, successive state governments have been reluctant to penalise them for violating orders of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court against stubble burning. At the same time, the powers that be have failed to do enough to incentivise farmers for not setting crop residue afire or to popularise economical use of straw management machines. In their haste to prepare the fields for the next crop, farmers burn the stubble or the leftover roots. This practice not only impacts soil fertility and crop productivity, but also causes environment pollution and reduces visibility on adjoining roads, increasing the risk of mishaps.

The Centre has been making interventions to tackle the menace, but law enactment and enforcement have faced hurdles. Last year, the commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas Act was enacted in a bid to curb air pollution in the region. Though farmers burning stubble have been kept out of the ambit of the stringent provision of up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore, the Act’s Section 15 states that the commission may impose and collect environmental compensation from farmers causing pollution. A carrot-and-stick policy, duly worked out after consultations with various stakeholders, can be worth a try.