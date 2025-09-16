No handshake: Indian cricket team makes a strong statement

THE shadow of the Pahalgam terror attack loomed large over the India-Pakistan cricket clash in Dubai on Sunday, with the Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav refusing the customary handshake with the rival side after its emphatic victory. The bitterness was palpable even before the match began as Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha neither shook hands nor made eye contact during the toss. They also handed over their respective team sheets to the match referee rather than to each other. And Yadav delivered a no-holds-barred political punch after the match when he expressed solidarity with the Pahalgam victims and dedicated the win to the armed forces which took part in Operation Sindoor.

Geopolitical discord has clearly spilled over to the playing field, and the situation may only worsen as two more India-Pak encounters are a possibility in the ongoing Asia Cup. Yadav’s squad found itself in a tight spot on match eve due to widespread resentment back home over India’s decision to play against Pakistan despite the cross-border conflict. Opposition parties, in particular, have accused the government of adopting a “business as usual” approach months after the four-day-long hostilities between the two neighbours. The cash-rich BCCI has come under fire for prioritising money over public sentiment. Notably, Shikhar Dhawan and other Indian veterans, who were not officially representing the country in an event held on English soil in July, had pulled out of a match against Pakistan, citing “prevailing tensions”.

India has avoided the extreme step of boycotting Pakistan in international tournaments hosted by neutral countries. As per the Centre’s new sports policy, Indian teams and players are prohibited from travelling to Pakistan; a similarly tough stand has been taken by the Pakistani government. Pushed to the wall, the Indian cricket team has made a strong political statement. That should suffice to pacify their compatriots. The challenge for Yadav and his team-mates is to maintain their focus on winning the Asia Cup. The firm favourites should not let any distraction disrupt their dominant march.