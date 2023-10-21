No sportsmanship

Budding sportspersons of Punjab are bearing the brunt of a tussle between the state government and the new office-bearers of the Punjab Olympic Association (POA). The unsavoury situation threatens to derail the ruling AAP’s sports promotion policy, which was unveiled in July. While the government has refused to recognise the POA on the grounds that its elections were held last month without a government observer, the POA insists that there is no such rule. Thus, unlike last year, when the state released Rs 50 lakh to the POA for training the players, the purse strings have not been loosened this time.

Caught in the crossfire are around 350 sportspersons who are all set to participate in the 37th National Games, slated to be held in Goa from October 26. Demoralised, they are scrambling to make their own arrangements for travel and stay, even as the POA is feeling the pinch. The state of affairs is bound to impact the performance of the contingent, which is aiming to improve upon the state’s 10th position at the 2022 National Games in Gujarat.

The government would do well to show sportsmanship and turn to its own policy, under which a budgetary allocation of Rs 250 crore was made. The blueprint lays emphasis on training, incentives, infrastructure and jobs for athletes by developing a pyramidal framework, from the village to the state level. Crucial to its success would be keeping the players motivated so that they perform to the best of their abilities. It would indeed be a sad day if politician-official fights were to impede the state’s efforts to reach the top position in sports at the national level and spur its players to excel in the international arena.