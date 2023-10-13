No way, Himachal

Public memory is short, but it’s not that fickle to forget the rain-triggered havoc that Himachal Pradesh had to endure just a few months ago. There’s now overwhelming evidence that man-made factors played a major role in the unprecedented destruction in the hill state. For the state government, addressing the serious ecological concerns and regulatory lapses should top the post-disaster agenda. Such moments of crisis call for mature, forward-looking policymaking and charting a new course in development and sustainability. Unfortunately, it seems that no lessons have been learnt. Whatever the justification being given, it is difficult to come to terms with the go-ahead to new construction in certain pockets of the 17 green belts in Shimla. The Cabinet’s decision is disappointing and untenable. It must be revoked.

Allowing construction in the green belts by overturning a ban aimed at saving the deodar forests sends out completely wrong signals. It encourages and promotes similar approvals throughout the state. The argument that construction is to be allowed only on land where there are no trees is weak . Choosing to stick to the decision would indicate a failure of duty to ensure the well-being of Himachal and its residents. Fiddling with the fragile ecology as a policy matter is a sign of misplaced hubris. It’s a misadventure for which the state would have to pay dearly.

The Cabinet has announced enhanced compensation for those affected by the monsoon fury and land for those rendered homeless. It has been decided to strengthen the participation of local communities in the protection, conservation and development of forest areas. These are all laudable steps. The irony is that at the same meeting, a counter-productive nod was given that throws open the green belts. The clock has been turned back. Himachal Pradesh deserves better.