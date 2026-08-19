Not for sale : Stop auctioning Chandigarh’s legacy abroad

CHANDIGARH’s iconic furniture shows that heritage is not merely about monuments; it is also about the objects that give them meaning. UNESCO’s request to Chicago’s Wright Auction House to suspend the transfer of six Pierre Jeanneret-designed furniture pieces sold for around Rs 83 lakh has changed what appeared to be a routine design auction into an international heritage dispute. The teak chairs, benches and stools were never conceived as luxury collectibles. Designed in the 1950s as part of Le Corbusier’s vision for Chandigarh, they were integral to the city’s institutional identity — from Panjab University and the PGI to government offices. Since Chandigarh's Capitol Complex became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2016, preserving these objects has become inseparable from preserving the city’s authenticity.

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The troubling aspect is that this is not an isolated episode. In June this year, seven Chandigarh furniture pieces fetched over Rs 1 crore at the same auction house. Earlier, auctions in Paris and Barcelona were challenged through diplomatic and legal intervention, while Brussels and Los Angeles have witnessed similar controversies. The pattern suggests a persistent failure to safeguard movable heritage despite the 2011 order of the Ministry of Home Affairs restricting the movement of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture.

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UNESCO’s intervention carries moral authority rather than coercive power. It exposes an uncomfortable truth: India is relying on diplomatic firefighting instead of preventive conservation. A city celebrated globally for its modernist vision cannot afford to discover missing artefacts only when they appear in foreign catalogues. The answer lies beyond recovering six pieces. Chandigarh needs a comprehensive digital inventory of every original Jeanneret object, regular audits of public institutions, stronger export enforcement and swift prosecution where theft is established. Heritage protection must extend from buildings to the furniture that completes their story.