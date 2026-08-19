DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / Not for sale : Stop auctioning Chandigarh’s legacy abroad

Not for sale : Stop auctioning Chandigarh’s legacy abroad

The Tribune Editorial: A city celebrated globally for its modernist vision, cannot afford to discover missing artefacts only when they appear in foreign catalogues

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 01:10 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

CHANDIGARH’s iconic furniture shows that heritage is not merely about monuments; it is also about the objects that give them meaning. UNESCO’s request to Chicago’s Wright Auction House to suspend the transfer of six Pierre Jeanneret-designed furniture pieces sold for around Rs 83 lakh has changed what appeared to be a routine design auction into an international heritage dispute. The teak chairs, benches and stools were never conceived as luxury collectibles. Designed in the 1950s as part of Le Corbusier’s vision for Chandigarh, they were integral to the city’s institutional identity — from Panjab University and the PGI to government offices. Since Chandigarh's Capitol Complex became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2016, preserving these objects has become inseparable from preserving the city’s authenticity.

Advertisement

The troubling aspect is that this is not an isolated episode. In June this year, seven Chandigarh furniture pieces fetched over Rs 1 crore at the same auction house. Earlier, auctions in Paris and Barcelona were challenged through diplomatic and legal intervention, while Brussels and Los Angeles have witnessed similar controversies. The pattern suggests a persistent failure to safeguard movable heritage despite the 2011 order of the Ministry of Home Affairs restricting the movement of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture.

Advertisement

UNESCO’s intervention carries moral authority rather than coercive power. It exposes an uncomfortable truth: India is relying on diplomatic firefighting instead of preventive conservation. A city celebrated globally for its modernist vision cannot afford to discover missing artefacts only when they appear in foreign catalogues. The answer lies beyond recovering six pieces. Chandigarh needs a comprehensive digital inventory of every original Jeanneret object, regular audits of public institutions, stronger export enforcement and swift prosecution where theft is established. Heritage protection must extend from buildings to the furniture that completes their story.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts