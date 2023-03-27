NPS review welcome

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while moving the Finance Bill 2023 in the Lok Sabha on Friday, said the Centre would form a committee to review the National Pension System (NPS) for government employees. It comes as a welcome acknowledgment of an issue that has gained currency recently. It’s time to take the issue head-on and address the employees’ concerns. Over the past few years, parties such as the Congress and AAP have wooed voters by promising the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), though without a clear plan regarding its execution. With one non-BJP-ruled state after another switching back to the old scheme, the clamour for OPS has grown across the country. Guaranteeing an amount equivalent to 50 per cent of the last pay drawn, linked to dearness allowance (DA) and paid entirely by the government, the OPS offers higher monetary benefits as compared to the NPS’s pension that is linked to contributions made by employees during their service period along with matching funds by the government.

Contributory pension — funded by employees and their employers — is the norm in many countries across the world, including the UK, the US and the Netherlands, and India should not be an exception. Also, governments cannot weigh down the younger population with the pension burden just to support one section of society. Fiscal prudence and the state’s inability to sustain the OPS cannot be overlooked. The existing structure of the OPS, the RBI has warned, entails future fiscal distress for the states. The Central panel would have the challenging task of balancing the imperatives.

The Centre would do well to also address the financial woes of the private sector’s retired employees, who comprise a far larger pie of the working class and have remained generally ignored. They have been getting a pittance as pension after devoting decades to their jobs and paying taxes on a par with their government counterparts. There is no clarity yet on the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation-linked higher pension scheme for subscribers of the Employees’ Pension Scheme. Efforts to implement it must be expedited for the sake of the retirees’ future.