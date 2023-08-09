 Nuh demolitions: High Court red-flags bulldozer justice - The Tribune India

Nuh demolitions

High Court red-flags bulldozer justice

Nuh demolitions

HALTING the demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh and Gurugram, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Haryana Government some probing questions: Is the state conducting ethnic cleansing? Are the buildings belonging to a particular community being brought down under the guise of restoring law and order? Are the authorities following the procedure established by law? The court has directed the state government to furnish an affidavit mentioning how many buildings have been razed in the past two weeks in Nuh and Gurugram and whether any notice was issued beforehand.

Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh after a religious procession was targeted by a mob on July 31; the violence soon engulfed Gurugram too. Many ‘illegally constructed’ structures, including shanties and shops, have been bulldozed by the authorities in the past few days. According to officials, some of these dwellings or establishments belonged to rioters; they also claim that notices were issued to the owners. Nevertheless, the timing of the demolition drive and the apparent selectivity of the entire exercise give the impression that instant punishment is being meted out to members of a minority community without thoroughly probing their alleged role in the violence.

‘Bulldozer justice’ has become the norm in some states in recent years, particularly BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. In June last year, an adviser to the UP Chief Minister had tweeted a photo of a bulldozer demolishing a building with a warning, ‘Rioters, remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday.’ Such disregard for the due process of law and vindictive use of the state machinery are undermining the justice delivery system. Action against encroachers should always be in accordance with the established procedure; it must not be influenced by political or communal considerations. The High Court has rightly red-flagged brazen overreach by the powers that be. 

