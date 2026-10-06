Nuh’s deficit : Vacancies expose a deeper development crisis

THE revelation that Nuh accounts for nearly a third of Haryana’s government-school teacher vacancies is more than an education statistic. Of the 15,451 vacant teaching posts in the state, 4,954 are in Nuh. The figures expose a deeper development failure that cannot be addressed by another round of recruitment announcements. Nuh needs a coherent human-capital strategy. The district's problems are interconnected. Teacher shortages contribute to poor learning outcomes and high dropout rates. Weak education limits skills and employability. Healthcare, too, suffers from a severe manpower gap: 54.4% of doctor posts at Nuh's government medical college are vacant, while four major specialties are yet to be established. Water insecurity compounds the problem, with a Jal Jeevan Mission assessment finding potable-water supply reaching only 33% of households in Mewat. Even basic school infrastructure remains inadequate in parts of the district. These are not isolated deficiencies; together they constrain human capital and reinforce poverty.

Treating these as separate departmental problems misses the point. Nuh needs an integrated plan in which education, healthcare, skills, employment, water and infrastructure reinforce one another. The first priority must be to make public-service postings in Nuh sustainable and attractive. Recruitment drives are unlikely to solve chronic vacancies if selected candidates are unwilling to join or stay. Better housing, transport, working conditions, professional incentives and local support will be needed to retain teachers, doctors and other skilled personnel.

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Skill centres should be linked to actual jobs in the wider NCR, while local agriculture, food processing, manufacturing and services should receive support. Nuh’s proximity to Gurugram makes its deprivation particularly striking. Economic growth next door has not translated into social mobility here. Nuh needs fewer isolated interventions and more joined-up development. Its future depends on building people’s capabilities — because without human capital, infrastructure alone cannot deliver transformation.