Officers on warpath

IT is unacceptable that the public of Punjab, taking time off to get its work done in various government offices, including secretariats, DC and tehsil offices, should be inconvenienced and face closed doors for nearly four days as senior bureaucrats, other officers and clerks remain on mass leave in protest against certain grievances they have against the government. Nobody should be allowed to paralyse the smooth functioning of government work. It is ironic that these officials, who are past masters at fending people off or making them run from pillar to post for even legitimate work on the pretext of some rule or paperwork, failed to realise that their form of striking work violated the rules. They acquiesced only when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cracked the whip, declared their act as ‘illegal’ and threatened to suspend them if they continued to be on the warpath.

At the same time, it is unfortunate that the IAS, PCS and revenue officers had to resort to this extreme step to get the CM to agree to investigations into their complaints, mostly related to the working of the Vigilance Bureau which they allege is on an unbridled spree of clamping down upon corrupt officials. No doubt, the Mann-led AAP government wrested power in Punjab last March mainly on its plank of zero tolerance to corruption. That it promptly removed its two ministers accused of graft and launched a phone number for the alert public to report any misdemeanour by any government servant shows its resolve. Of course, it does not obviate the possibility of people abusing this tool. Incidentally, the accused IAS officer, for whom her fellow colleagues have taken up cudgels, was reported for malpractice by a citizen on the helpline number.

The tussle would not arise if state agencies followed the due protocol of prosecuting accused officers. A perception of the agencies being used as weapons of highhandedness or vendetta affects the employees’ morale and working atmosphere. But it is no excuse for the protesting officialdom to cross the line and resort to the blackmailing and arm-twisting tactic of proceeding on mass leave. There are other ways of putting one’s point across.